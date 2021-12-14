Landshare Price Down 30.1% Over Last Week (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Landshare coin can now be bought for approximately $4.28 or 0.00009133 BTC on popular exchanges. Landshare has a market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $516,077.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Landshare has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00038060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006734 BTC.

About Landshare

Landshare is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,791,042 coins and its circulating supply is 1,296,877 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

