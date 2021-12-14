Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LABP. Jonestrading lowered Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered Landos Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.34.

LABP opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.82. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $116,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,197 shares of company stock worth $1,187,035.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 22.5% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 116,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 37,753 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 4.9% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 15.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

