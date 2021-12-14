Landbox Hits Market Capitalization of $386,087.97 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $386,087.97 and $43,614.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

