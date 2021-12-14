Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Lam Research by 93.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.00.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $684.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $612.11 and its 200-day moving average is $614.49. The stock has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $719.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.