Lake Street Capital Lowers American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target to $32.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.60.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $36.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.07.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

