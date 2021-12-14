L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIQUY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. 184,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,198. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

