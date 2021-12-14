Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Given New €24.75 Price Target at Barclays

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €26.00 ($29.21) to €24.75 ($27.81) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of LGDDF opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. Lagardère SCA has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $27.50.
Lagardère SCA Company Profile
Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Lagardère SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardère SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.