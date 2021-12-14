La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “
NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $120.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.26.
In related news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $792,952.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $40,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
