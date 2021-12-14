Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:KOTMY opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.74. Koito Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $77.40.
Koito Manufacturing Company Profile
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.