Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KOTMY opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.74. Koito Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $77.40.

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

