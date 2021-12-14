Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Up 470.0% in November

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 470.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS KHOLY traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 63,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,757. Koç Holding AS has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHOLY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

