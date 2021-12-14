Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Acquires C$82,160.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Samira Sakhia purchased 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$435,687.20.

Shares of GUD stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$633.21 million and a P/E ratio of 20.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.29. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$5.86.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$73.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0996198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GUD. National Bankshares upped their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.65.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

