KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $399.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $252.02 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.65.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

