KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.16% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KREF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

