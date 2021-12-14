Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Short Interest Update

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Kingdee International Software Group stock opened at $285.45 on Tuesday. Kingdee International Software Group has a 12 month low of $285.45 and a 12 month high of $523.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingdee International Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

