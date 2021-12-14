Kimco Realty Corp Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kimco Realty in a report issued on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIM. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.