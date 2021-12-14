Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $74.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE KRC traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $66.82. 512,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth about $18,038,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,272,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 50.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 287,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 95,954 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 50.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 890,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,436,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

