KeyCorp Comments on Vail Resorts, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $10.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.55.

MTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.67.

Shares of MTN opened at $328.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.29.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after buying an additional 282,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 684.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,433,000 after buying an additional 199,651 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

