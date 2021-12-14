Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 175.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 339.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 373.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $122.10 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

