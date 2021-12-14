Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 88.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 37.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,358.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

