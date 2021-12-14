Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,622 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,982,000 after buying an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after buying an additional 335,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after buying an additional 240,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after buying an additional 232,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,697,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent stock opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock worth $409,988,178. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

