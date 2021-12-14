Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,043,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.71 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.