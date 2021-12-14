Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 15,198 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,198 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after buying an additional 6,445,216 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,300,000 after buying an additional 1,017,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 486.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 684,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after buying an additional 567,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after buying an additional 333,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,650,000 after buying an additional 290,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

