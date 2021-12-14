Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock opened at $174.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.45 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.43 and a 200-day moving average of $174.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.