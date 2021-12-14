Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 53.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 134.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Pentair by 19.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Pentair by 116.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

PNR stock opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

