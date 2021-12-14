Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,614 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after buying an additional 58,826 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2,079.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after buying an additional 527,216 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 423,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 229,922 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1,564.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 360,132 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 286,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $26.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.