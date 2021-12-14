Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,445 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,069.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAY opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10.

