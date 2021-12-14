Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 17,893 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.41 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.52.

