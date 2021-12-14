Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,010,000 after purchasing an additional 482,734 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 417,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,924,000 after purchasing an additional 175,469 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 359,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,345,000 after purchasing an additional 175,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 160,375 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLB. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.24. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $2,644,944.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,001 shares of company stock worth $5,231,165. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.