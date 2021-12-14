Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,605 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.44. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

