Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $53.82

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.82, but opened at $47.00. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $47.02, with a volume of 303 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,923,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,292 shares of company stock worth $7,806,410 over the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.