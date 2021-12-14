Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 315.4% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of KPELY stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Keppel has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Keppel alerts:

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.