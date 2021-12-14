Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 265 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $150.43 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a PE ratio of 138.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

