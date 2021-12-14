Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $8.67 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 4.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,342,000 after buying an additional 115,583 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

