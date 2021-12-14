KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 845.5% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get KDDI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. KDDI has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.02.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.