KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 845.5% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. KDDI has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.02.
KDDI Company Profile
KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.
