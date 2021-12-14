Karura (KAR) Reaches Market Cap of $78.62 Million

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last seven days, Karura has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Karura coin can now be purchased for $3.53 or 0.00007497 BTC on major exchanges. Karura has a total market capitalization of $78.62 million and $2.05 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Karura Coin Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

