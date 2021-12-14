Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Marvin Cheng Sells 1,234 Shares

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $26,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marvin Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Marvin Cheng sold 2,645 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $56,920.40.

KRT stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43. Karat Packaging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $102.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karat Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

