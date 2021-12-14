KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.62. 310,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 282,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80.

KAO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KAOOY)

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

