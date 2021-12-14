K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Price Target Cut to GBX 414 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 452 ($5.97) to GBX 414 ($5.47) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON K3C opened at GBX 326 ($4.31) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. K3 Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 195 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 535 ($7.07). The stock has a market cap of £238.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 333.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 346.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. K3 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

In related news, insider Anthony John Ford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of £30,500 ($40,306.59). Also, insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($38,654.68). Insiders purchased a total of 27,982 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,988 in the last ninety days.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

