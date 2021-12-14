K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

KBRLF stock remained flat at $$28.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72.

K-Bro Linen, Inc engages in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

