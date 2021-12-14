Jurgen Leohold Sells 60,000 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,444,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of QS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,120,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,166,097. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $132.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 10.85.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
