Jurgen Leohold Sells 60,000 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,444,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of QS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,120,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,166,097. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $132.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 10.85.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,473 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,271,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,721,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after acquiring an additional 757,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

