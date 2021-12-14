JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price to $99.00

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.23. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 634,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.19 per share, with a total value of $49,615,464.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,241,829 shares of company stock valued at $96,714,682.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

