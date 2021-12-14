JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Target Price to $26.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 23.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 16.00 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 14.87 and a 52 week high of 23.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,070,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,632,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

