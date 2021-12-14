JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 1,260

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,130 ($14.93) to GBX 1,260 ($16.65) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.77) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.14) to GBX 1,470 ($19.43) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($19.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,343 ($17.75).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

VTY opened at GBX 1,116.50 ($14.75) on Friday. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 814.50 ($10.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,155.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,200.38.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.