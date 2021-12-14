JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target to GBX 192

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 213 ($2.81) to GBX 192 ($2.54) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.71) to GBX 215 ($2.84) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of LON GENL opened at GBX 121 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.85 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £336.75 million and a PE ratio of -11.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 139.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.12.

In other Genel Energy news, insider Bill Higgs sold 240,061 shares of Genel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91), for a total value of £165,642.09 ($218,900.61).

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

