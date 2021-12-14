Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in November

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

JBFCY opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Jollibee Foods has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.1362 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Jollibee Foods Corp. is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. The company operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

