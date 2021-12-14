Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.5% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.9% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $3,891,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 177,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $443.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $148.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

