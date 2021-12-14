Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $148.99 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

