Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $148.99 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

