Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,891,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $148.99 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

