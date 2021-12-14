JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Short Interest Update

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a growth of 3,973.7% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JNSH stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. JNS has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

